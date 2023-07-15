Man held for robbing jewellery from house in Bengaluru

Habitual offender held for robbing jewellery from house in Bengaluru's JP Nagar

Police seized three gold chains, some jewellery and a two-wheeler worth Rs 2.3 lakh from Mohammad Dastagir.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 15 2023, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2023, 03:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forcing his way into a house in JP Nagar and stealing jewellery from two girls.

Police seized three gold chains, some jewellery and a two-wheeler worth Rs 2.3 lakh from Mohammad Dastagir, who was convicted of attempted murder in 2015 and was jailed in the Parappana Agrahara prison in Belagavi for seven years.

A police officer said Dastagir is a habitual offender who has cases against him in Jayanagar, Cubbon Park and Kumaraswamy Layout. “In 2012, he was shot in the left leg by KS Layout police during his bid to escape. He was released from jail on June 28, and within a day, he committed two more crimes,” the officer said.

Also Read | Bengaluru man kills estranged wife living with lover, abducts daughter

Just days after his release from jail, Dastagir barged into a house on the third floor of a building in JP Nagar where two girls lived and robbed their jewellery after assaulting them. The same day, brandishing a knife, he robbed a chain from a girl walking on Jayanagar’s Marenahalli main road.

A senior police officer said that Dastagir is addicted to sedatives and has been committing crimes while under the influence of sedative tablets. “We asked his family residing in Sarabande Palya to visit him in the station multiple times, but they refused and said they had disowned him long ago.”

He has cases against him in various stations — three cases under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder), six under Section 392 (punishment for robbery), and Section 397 (punishment for dacoity).

Two fresh cases have also been registered against Dastagir after his release — one in Jayanagar and another in JP Nagar police stations.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
bengaluru crime
theft

Related videos

What's Brewing

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

DKS inspects progress of underground metro stations  

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

PM Modi gifts sandalwood replica of sitar to Macron

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Chandrayaan-3 backed by different space agencies

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

Macron's gift to Modi pays tribute to Indian soldiers

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

AI wrote housing Bill. Critics say it’s not intelligent

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

Man arrested in UP for peeing in Dalit youth's ear

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

World cycling body bans trans women from female events

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

Possibly carcinogenic? Try these aspartame-free options

 