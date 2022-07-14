Habitual vehicle lifter nabbed

A security guard who took to stealing two-wheelers as he wanted to fund his vices like partying and gambling among others, and had managed to evade cops even after lifting 25 vehicles, has been arrested. Mahalakshmi Layout police have recovered all the 25

two-wheelers worth Rs 12.5 lakh from him.

The arrested is Srinivas, a resident of Kempegowda Layout in Laggere. A police team headed by inspector Kantharaju H M and sub-inspector Lepakshimurthy R G zeroed in on Srinivas while investigating a case of vehicle theft near Rajajinagar Metro Station. The owner of the bike Deepak Kumar Mishra had parked the bike on June 22 morning while going to work, and on his return around 6 pm found it missing.

A special team was formed to nab the miscreant as a few vehicles were stolen from the same place this year. The police got clues about the thief by analysing CCTV camera footage. Srinivas has been arrested for the first time. He works as a security guard at a garment factory.

According to police, Srinivas became a vehicle lifter by chance. In 2019, he accidentally used his bike key on another bike and found that the bike's lock opened and he could also start the ignition. He stole the bike.

However, he remained silent till 2021, by which time he had collected a bunch of keys. Using those keys, he stole four bikes in 2021. This year, he has stolen around 20 vehicles, including bikes and scooters, said the police.

The police have solved 21 cases registered at Mahalakshmi Layout police station and traced the owners of the vehicles. The remaining four vehicle owners are yet to be traced.