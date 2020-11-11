'Hawala operator' held, many bizmen under scanner

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) says it has busted a hawala racket by arresting a man in Cubbonpet, central Bengaluru, and seizing Rs 28 lakh in unaccounted-for cash from him.

The CCB raided the office of one Pankaj Patel at 21st Cross, Cubbonpet, following a tip-off, a senior police officer said. Patel is suspected to be a member of an inter-state hawala racket and had been operating for the past few months, sending and receiving money to the clients.

Police believe many businessmen were doing hawala transactions in order to evade tax. Patel is being questioned about his clients.