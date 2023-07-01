Head constable caught accepting bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh

A head constable attached to the Peenya police station was arrested by the Lokayukta police on Friday evening for accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh.

The arrested cop, Maregowda N, was assigned to special branch duty at the station.

Under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Ashok KV, the Lokayukta police team successfully set a trap and caught Maregowda red-handed as he accepted the bribe from the complainant, Gaviraj Gowda, a resident of High Tension Line Road, Nelagadarenahalli.

Gaviraj, in his complaint, stated that he owned a 48x80 sqft land in Karihobanahalli village. He had sold a portion of the land measuring 20x40 sqft to Dinesh KL, also known as Abhinav. Dinesh had initiated the construction of a residential building on the site. However, a couple claimed ownership of the land.

Although the civil court had issued an interim injunction in favor of Dinesh, the couple continued to create problems during the construction process. In order to seek protection and enforce the court order, both Dinesh and Gaviraj filed a petition with the police. It was during this time that Maregowda demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh. Eventually, he settled for Rs 1.5 lakh.

Reluctant to pay the bribe, Gaviraj approached the Lokayukta police for help. Following their directions, Gaviraj went to the Peenya police station and handed over the bribe to Maregowda at 4.15 pm. The Lokayukta sleuths caught the constable red-handed.

Maregowda has been arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.