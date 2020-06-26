Head constable ends life in police quarters

A 30-year-old head constable attached with the Sampigehalli police station is suspected to have killed himself in police quarters in Yelahanka New Town on Tuesday night. The incident came to light on Wednesday evening. 

The deceased has been identified as Guru Prasad. According to a preliminary investigation, police said, Guru Prasad was under depression over a marital dispute. His wife had fought with him and had gone to her parents' house before lockdown. After the lockdown was relaxed, he had tried to contact her to request her to come back. But she had not responded to him. 

Prasad had attended duty on Tuesday and had returned home in the evening. He didn't come out till Wednesday evening. So the neighbours suspected something was amiss and knocked on his house door. When there was no response they broke open the door to find him hanging.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Yelahanka New Town police station. His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem. Further investigation is going on. 

