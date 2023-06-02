Head of edtech company GeekLurn arrested for cheating 1,800 students

The managing director of edtech company GeekLurn has been arrested for cheating nearly 2,000 students on the promise of teaching them data science and helping with placements.

Kamalapuram Srinivas Kalyan, founder and managing director of the company, was arrested by the Jayanagar police on the complaint filed by one of the victims, Satyendra Madhukar, 33. Three others have also filed a complaint. Some staff members are also accused in the case.

Also Read | Significant percentage of Indians fall victim to online travel scams: Report

According to police, GeekLurn cheated around 1,800 people. The accused had set up an office on South End Road in Jayanagar and claimed to provide online classes in data science, web development, product management, etc.

However, they misused the students' documents to take education loans from finance firms. They assured to deposit the EMIs as scholarships to students, but did so only for a month.

The accused closed the firm and was on the run. The students were not even given any training or placement.