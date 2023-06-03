Head of rehab centre arrested for peddling drugs in Bengaluru

The head of a drug rehabilitation centre has been arrested for dealing in contraband, Girinagar police said.

Police confiscated 11 grams of MDMA and 3.5 grams of ecstasy, from Subhash S, a resident of Srinivasanagar.

Subhash, aged 26, is the head of Poorna Pragnya Foundation, which offers rehabilitation services to individuals struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. Acting on credible information, the Girinagar police learned that a person was attempting to sell drugs near a college on 100 Feet Outer Ring Road in Hosakerehalli, Banashankari 3rd Stage.

Around 3 pm, a police team swiftly arrived at the scene and apprehended Subhash, who tried to flee upon spotting the officers. The drugs were seized from his possession.

P Krishnakant, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), expressed shock and concern over the fact that the director of a rehabilitation center himself was engaged in drug peddling. Subhash has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The seized drugs have an estimated value of over Rs 1 lakh.

During questioning, Subhash confessed to procuring the drugs from another dealer and selling them to make quick money.

The police are currently investigating whether Subhash was supplying drugs to students or individuals undergoing treatment at the rehabilitation center.