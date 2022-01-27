Heroin worth Rs 5.3 crore stashed in laptop sleeve seized at Bengaluru airport

Rs 5.3 crore worth of heroin stashed in a laptop sleeve couriered from Dubai was seized by customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport here last week, an official said.

The package was intercepted by slueths from the Customs Intelligence Unit and the Additional Commissioner of Customs (ACC), Bengaluru, following a “specific” tip-off.

The laptop sleeve was declared to be containing documents and was received on January 22. “A strong suspicion, coupled with intel inputs, prompted us to cut the bag open,” the official said.

The official added that powdered heroin weighing 754 grams was found stashed inside the cover of the bag. A cloth cover was used to give it the appearance of just any other bag. “It was only when the bag was passed through a metal detector that the presence of the illicit drug was established. We have arrested the consignee and registered a case under the NDPS Act,” the official said.

