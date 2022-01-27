Heroin worth Rs 5.3 crore seized at Bengaluru airport

Heroin worth Rs 5.3 crore stashed in laptop sleeve seized at Bengaluru airport

The laptop sleeve was declared to be containing documents and was received on January 22

Niranjan Kaggere 
Niranjan Kaggere , DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 27 2022, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 06:28 ist
Powdered heroin weighing 754 grams was found stashed inside the cover of the bag.. Credit: Special Arrangement

Rs 5.3 crore worth of heroin stashed in a laptop sleeve couriered from Dubai was seized by customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport here last week, an official said. 

The package was intercepted by slueths from the Customs Intelligence Unit and the Additional Commissioner of Customs (ACC), Bengaluru, following a “specific” tip-off. 

The laptop sleeve was declared to be containing documents and was received on January 22. “A strong suspicion, coupled with intel inputs, prompted us to cut the bag open,” the official said. 

The official added that powdered heroin weighing 754 grams was found stashed inside the cover of the bag. A cloth cover was used to give it the appearance of just any other bag. “It was only when the bag was passed through a metal detector that the presence of the illicit drug was established. We have arrested the consignee and registered a case under the NDPS Act,” the official said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Drugs
Crime
Heroin

What's Brewing

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Never condemn your gay children, Pope urges parents

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch Covid for science

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Uber, Ola among most data hungry ride-hailing apps

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Tata Sky changes its name to Tata Play, to offer OTT

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Virat, elite horse of president's guard, retires

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

Artificial selection must to ensure species' survival?

 