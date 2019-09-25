High court quashes SIT probe into TDR scam

A division bench of the high court has quashed a single judge's order to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam in the BBMP.

Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar quashed the July 26 ruling on a writ appeal filed by the state government.

The single judge had ordered the formation of the SIT under IPS officer Abdul Ahad, Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), to investigate the scam in distributing the TDR from 2007 to 2015 and the occupancy certificates (OCs) issued by the Bangalore Development Authority. The judge had also directed the SIT to submit the investigation report to the court.

The state government challenged the ruling, contending that a single bench has no jurisdiction to directly appoint an officer and order submitting the investigation report only to the writ court.

The division bench concurred with the government and quashed the ruling. It further directed the government to instruct the ACB Inspector General of Police to appoint an investigating officer in the matter. The ACB shall complete the investigation as soon as possible since it is already delayed, the division bench ruled.