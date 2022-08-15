Hindu activist among 3 held for tearing Tipu posters

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the tearing of Tipu Sultan’s posters put up by Congress as part of the party’s freedom walk programme.

The arrested include Puneeth Kerehalli of the Rashtra Rakshana Pade, a pro-Hindutva organisation. His associates Anantram and Kiran have also been arrested.

“Congress had put up posters of Tipu Sultan and the tricolour at Hudson Circle. On Saturday night, Puneeth and his associates went to the spot, tore the posters and shouted slogans against Tipu. They had filmed their act and put it on social media,” Halasuru Gate police sources said.

B Manjunath of Congress’ Rajajinagar Assembly constituency publicity committee had lodged a complaint with the Ulsoorgate police in this regard. “Three men have been arrested under IPC Sections 43, 149 and 295 A for illegal assembly and hurting religious feelings, and under Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act 1941,” the party sources said.

Congress workers held a protest against the tearing of the Tipu Sultan posters in front of Halasuru Gate police station.

KPCC president D K Shivakumar urged people to maintain calm and abide by the law of the land. He appealed to the people to not fall prey to the mischievous acts of some miscreants, who wanted to shatter peace ahead of Independence Day celebrations.