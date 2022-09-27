Hired a week ago, woman caretaker arrested for theft at retired DIG's house

Police have arrested a 43-year-old woman caretaker for stealing valuables from the house of retired DIG (Prisons) M Y Ganganna, 87.

The stolen valuables worth Rs 15 lakh have been recovered intact. These include 230 grams of gold jewellery, 750 grams of silver articles and Rs 5 lakh in cash, said Laxman B Nimbargi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

A signed cheque for Rs 2.59 lakh, which was also stolen, has been retrieved as well, a senior officer said.

The theft occurred at Ganganna's house in BDA Layout, Nagarabhavi, on September 21.

A police team headed by Annapoorneshwari Nagar inspector Ramamurthy B arrested Umadevi from a lodge in Shivamogga.

Ganganna's daughter Aparna, an assistant director in the Department of Agriculture, filed a police complaint after Umadevi walked away with the valuables. Police took up a case of servant theft under IPC Section 381.

It was only a week earlier that Aparna had hired Umadevi through Sri Saibaba Health Care Services to take care of her aged father. Umadevi lived in the family's house during the short stint.

This was Umadevi's second brush with the law. She was arrested a few years ago in Shivamogga for stealing gold jewellery from a house where she worked.