History-sheeter arrested for attacking police

The Chikkajala police have arrested a 35-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly creating a ruckus in the police station and assaulting a constable on Monday.

Kiran Kumar K, the arrested accused, is a resident of Basaveshwar Nagar. Kumar has six criminal cases against him, three each in Basaveshwar Nagar and Chikkajala police stations.

Recently, his landlord had filed a complaint with the Chikkajala police against him, after which they summoned him for questioning.

On Monday, he appeared before the police and reportedly threatened them for receiving the complaint, and told them that he could get them all transferred to different police stations.

Constable Chandrashekar B started recording the incident on his mobile phone. Kumar saw this and punched Chandrashekar in his face. The other staff immediately caught Kumar and registered a case against him.

He has been remanded in judicial custody.