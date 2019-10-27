History-sheeter attacks two cops in escape bid; shot at

The north division police shot at a history-sheeter who assaulted two officers in an escape bid, while taken for a spot ‘mahazar’ near Abbigere Lake on Saturday morning.

The police held the spot inspection to recover the bike and the knife used by the rowdy, Harish, accused of a robbery he said to have committed on September 26.

The incident of Harish and his associate assaulting a shopkeeper in Dasarahalli and robbing him near an ATM was captured on CCTV camera.

The Peenya police arrested Harish on Friday night while investigating an attempt to murder case. The next morning, Peenya police inspector Mudduraj and two of his police constables — Lakshminarayana and Ravi — took Harish to a vegetated area near the lake, where he claimed to have hidden the bike and the knife used in the crime.

While showing the police the hidden objects, Harish snatched the knife and struck at Lakshminarayana and Ravi.

Mudduraj fired a warning shot in the air, but as Harish continued to attack the police officers, the inspector shot him in the right leg. Both the constables and Harish were taken to a private hospital, where they are said to be recovering.

10 cases against him

An active member of a gang, Harish is a history-sheeter in the Nandini Layout police station limits, and has about 10 cases in Nandini Layout, Rajagopalnagar, Peenya and six other city police stations. He was involved in robbery, dacoity and murder cases.