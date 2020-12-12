Hit by lockdown, games coach steals gold chain from friend, arrested

Rajagopalnagar police have arrested a games teacher of a private school for stealing a gold chain from his friend’s house. Police have recovered 45 grams of gold worth Rs 2.15 lakh from him.

The accused has been identified as Manoj A alias Manu, a resident of GKW Layout in Peenya 2nd Stage. Manoj, 23, was employed as the throwball coach at the school.

He had stolen the gold chain from his friend D K Krishna’s house located in the same area on November 25.

Krishna had complained to police stating that someone gained entry into his house and stole the chain from his drawer. On investigating, police zeroed in on Manoj.

During interrogation, Manoj confessed to having stolen the chain. He said he had gone to Krishna’s house on the pretext of spending time with his children.

Manoj told police that he had no income as the school has remained shut due to the lockdown. To make ends meet, he borrowed money from his friends and was unable to return it. He stole the gold chain and intended to sell it and repay his friends.