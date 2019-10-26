Hoax bomb email sent from hacked system

The hoax bomb email that pushed the Income Tax department into panic on Wednesday night was sent by a miscreant, who hacked into a computer of a JP Nagar resident here.

The police, who started tracing the server ID of the email, were led to one Govind Singh, a resident of JP Nagar.

"When his computer was checked, it emerged that miscreants have hacked into the system," a police official said. The police said they would rope in a cyber expert to identify the criminals.