Hoax bomb email sent from hacked system

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 26 2019, 00:29am ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2019, 00:59am ist
The hoax bomb email that pushed the Income Tax department into panic on Wednesday night was sent by a miscreant, who hacked into a computer of a JP Nagar resident here.

The police, who started tracing the server ID of the email, were led to one Govind Singh, a resident of JP Nagar.

"When his computer was checked, it emerged that miscreants have hacked into the system," a police official said. The police said they would rope in a cyber expert to identify the criminals.

