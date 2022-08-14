Home-alone elderly woman found dead at home

An elderly home-alone woman was found murdered at her house in HSR Layout on Saturday afternoon. Some valuables, including gold jewellery, were missing from the house.

The deceased has been identified as Jayashree, 82, a resident of HSR Layout Sector I.

Police said Jayashree was staying alone in the ground floor of the two-storey residential building that she owned.

The deceased woman had employed a security guard for the building, which has four houses, two on ground floor, two on first floor, and a penthouse on the terrace.

The security guard from Nepal had joined work recently. He is one of the prime suspects in the case.

C K Baba, DCP (South-East), said it appears to be a case of murder for gain.

According to police, the incident came to light on Saturday at around 1.30 pm, when one of the tenants suspected something fishy as Jayashree hadn't come out since morning and the door was not locked.

The tenant pushed the door to find her lying dead on the floor.

The suspect had gagged her mouth with a cloth and used two more pieces of cloth to strangle her. Her hands and legs were tied up. She is survived by two children, one stays in Canada and the other stays at Kammanahalli in East Bengaluru.

Police suspect that the accused was known to the deceased as there was no forced entry.