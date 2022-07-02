Home-alone elderly woman found dead in Bengaluru

The 75-year-old, Yashodamma, who resided on the ground floor of a three-storey building, was found lying dead in a pool of blood by a tenant at 9.20 am.

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 02 2022, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2022, 02:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An elderly woman alone at home was found dead in Vinayak Nagar in Banashankari Stage 5 on Saturday morning with her missing valuables suggesting it was a murder committed for robbery.

The 75-year-old, Yashodamma, who resided on the ground floor of a three-storey building, was found lying dead in a pool of blood by a tenant at 9.20 am. The tenant grew suspicious on seeing Yashodamma’s entrance door half-latched from the outside since she usually kept her entrance door open by that time.

A senior police officer said Yashodamma had been thrashed by unknown assailants with lethal weapons. The gold chain and bangles she wore are missing.

A case of murder and robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt was registered by the Chennammanakere Achukattu police based on a complaint filed by her son, Raju. Police have formed special teams to nab the suspects.

