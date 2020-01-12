Home alone woman found murdered

A 40-year-old woman was found murdered in her house in Subramanya Nagar police station limits on Saturday evening, with the killers slitting her throat. The deceased has been

identified as Manjula, a resident of Gayatri Nagar.

The police said Manjula was alone when she was murdered. The incident came to light around 4.50 pm when Manjula’s friend Vani visited the house and found her dead. She informed the victim’s son.

Manjula had been separated from her husband for the past five years and was living with her son. Though she was not employed, she was said to be in a private chit fund business

without a valid licence. The murder is suspected to be linked to the chit fund business, though the police are yet to reach any conclusion.

According to the police, no valuables were missing from her house and there was no forced entry. A case of murder under IPC Section 302 has been registered and further investigation is on.