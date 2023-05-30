Home-alone woman murdered just 100m away from police station in Bengaluru

An 82-year-old home-alone woman was killed by unidentified miscreants in her house in 2nd Stage Mahalakshmipuram on Saturday evening, a brazen act that took place just 100 metres from the local police station.

The accused made away with the gold jewellery after killing her, said the police who have formed multiple teams to crack the case.

The deceased has been identified as Kamala aka Kamalamma, a resident of Mahalakshmipuram. She was living alone after the death of her husband, Nagaraju, last October. Her three children are married and stay in different parts of the city.

Police suspect that Kamala must have been killed between 4 pm to 7 pm. The incident came to light when one of her neighbours visited the house and found her lying in the bedroom gagged and with her hands and legs tied. The door was open and the lights were not turned on.

Also Read | B'luru: Seven-member gang held for killing driver over card game dispute

Upon being alerted, the Mahalakshmi Layout police reached the spot in a couple of minutes as Kamala’s house is around 100 metres away from the police station. According to the police, Kamala was either smothered or strangulated to death.

The miscreants have stolen two gold chains and a pair of bangles even as the police claimed that other valuables in the house are intact. The exact worth of the stolen valuables is yet to be ascertained.

DCP (North) Shiva Prakash Devaraju said prima-facie, it looks like the deceased was killed by some persons known to her. A case of murder has been registered by the Mahalakshmi Layout police based on the complaint filed by Kamala's son, Guruprasad.

"We have got some clues on the killers and they will be arrested at the earliest," a senior officer said, pointing out there was no forced entry and it is a murder for gain.

Kamala had an emotional bond with the house as it had been constructed by her husband, and hence had chosen to live alone.