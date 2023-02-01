Home guard poses as cop to extort Rs 1,000 from couple

Home guard poses as cop to extort Rs 1,000 from couple sitting in park

Manjunath Reddy V, 47, a home guard from ITI Colony Unit, was posted by the BBMP to guard the park

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 01 2023, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 04:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A home guard has been arrested for extorting Rs 1,000 from a woman and her male friend, who were sitting inside the Kundalahalli Lake premises in southeastern Bengaluru on the afternoon of January 29. 

Manjunath Reddy V, 47, a home guard from ITI Colony Unit, was posted by the BBMP to guard the park. He was arrested by HAL police after the woman, identified as Arsha Latif, tweeted about the alleged harassment and extortion.

Police got to know about the tweet on Tuesday morning. 

Police said Reddy noticed the couple sitting in the shade, walked up to them and introduced himself as a policeman.

He got into an argument, saying they didn’t have permission to sit there. He let them go only after extorting Rs 1,000. 

According to Arsha, the man in khaki took their pictures and harassed them, saying they didn’t have permission to sit there. 

He questioned them about their jobs, hometown and the purpose of their visit to the lake. He also accused them of smoking. 

He asked them to come with him to the police station and pay a fine for sitting inside the lake premises without permission. He let them go after making them pay him Rs 1,000 through UPI. 

On the suspect’s trail

S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), formed a team to get in touch with Arsha after the tweet came to his notice.

He put his men on the suspect’s trail because Arsha had tweeted a picture of Reddy’s motorcycle. Police found that Reddy was not a policeman though he wore a jacket usually worn by policemen. 

Arsha is from Delhi and works for a private firm. She came to meet her friend Lakshay Hooda, who works in a private firm in Bengaluru. Hooda filed a complaint against Reddy. 

Bengaluru
Police

