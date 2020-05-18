Homesick man attempts suicide

Depressed that he could not go home, a 19-year-old migrant labourer attempted suicide by slashing his wrist at BIEC where he was sheltered with others.

On Saturday, friends found Aslam Alam, a native of Uttar Pradesh, in pain with blood dripping from the wrist. They also found a knife close by. Police rushed Alam to a nearby hospital where doctors could treat him in time.

Police later counselled Alam saying he would be sent home and brought him back to the centre. The Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a case and are probing further.

Man held for duping workers

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man has been arrested for cheating migrant workers by promising them train tickets.

The Samigehalli police arrested Srirampura resident Basavaraju. His associate Jayaramu is on the run. Basavaraju had approached migrant workers from saying he had contacts in the police and that he could help them get train tickets to go home. Many workers paid him Rs 500 per ticket. Basavaraju, however, escaped with the money.

The workers approached the police who tracked him down and recovered Rs 15,009 from him.

Police are also trying to get details of workers who had paid him money to arrange for their return home by train.