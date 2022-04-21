Hookah bar that served minors raided

The Central Crime Branch on Tuesday raided a hookah bar in Kumaraswamy Layout on the charge that it was serving underage customers.

The raid on Genie the Sheesha Lounge, located on 50 Feet Main Road, yielded the seizure of Rs 52,580 in cash, several hookah pots, flavour boxes and other valuables. The lounge’s owner and manager have also been arrested.

During the raid, police found a juvenile consuming hookah in the lounge. His parents were called and informed.

Police said the lounge owner and manager “deliberately” violated the rule that prohibits selling hookah to minors. A case has been registered against them at the Kumaraswamy Layout police station.

