Hospital in Bengaluru demands Rs 15,000 from patient to inject Remdesivir

A hospital in West Bengaluru has been accused of demanding Rs 15,000 from a patient to administer the Remdesivir injection.

Vijayanagar police have taken up a case against Bharathy Hospital located in Prashanth Nagar based on a complaint by Dr Rajendra, a medical officer with the BBMP.

Dr Rajendra said in his complaint that the family of the 64-year-old woman from JP Nagar admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 on May 8 approached the drug inspector Harish as they were unable to pay Rs 15,000 demanded by the hospital staff to administer Remdesivir.

Harish sent a Remdesivir vial to the hospital to be administered to the patient, but the staff did not administer it. The next day, they threw the patient out of the hospital for complaining against them to the drug inspector.

The patient died while taking treatment at another hospital. Bharathi Hospital charged the patient Rs 40,000 per day for the treatment and mentioned in its discharge summary that she was given Remdesivir twice.

In another case, the hospital staff discharged a 52-year-old patient from Mahalakshmipura on May 9, saying he had recovered from Covid-19. The patient was admitted to the hospital on May 6.

However, on May 10, as he developed breathing complications, his wife took him to the hospital around 4 am. The doctors did not attend to him until 8 am.

Rajendra has requested police to act against hospital management for both the incidents.

Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said a case had been registered against the hospital based on the BBMP officer’s complaint. He added that further action would be taken based on the probe findings.