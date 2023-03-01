Hospital morgue staff, ambulance driver demand Rs 80K from bereaved Karnataka man

Sunil Kumar, a conservationist, faced a two-pronged demand for money from an ambulance driver and workers at a Karnataka hospital morgue after the death of his wife and elder daughter, according to a report published by The Times of India.

While the driver demanded Rs 21,000 from him just for transferring the bodies of the deceased from the hospital after the autopsy, the workers at the Anekal Government Hospital allegedly asked for Rs 40,000 to release the documents of his wife and Rs 20,000 for his daughter.

Kumar has also claimed that when he protested, he was told that he would get the money back by claiming the life insurance of the deceased.

Kumar, 51, lost his wife and a 15-year-old daughter in an accident when a cement mixer fell on their car, killing them both. Kumar’s wife, 48-year-old Gayathri, was an IT worker.

"My wife had taken the car to drop our elder daughter. When I received the text message, I realised that something was wrong. Taking one of my neighbours along, I rushed to the spot. What I witnessed was something that no one should see," Kumar told the publication.

Sunil and Gayathri’s 10-month-old daughter Grahita is now his only source of comfort.

While Kumar did have to shell out Rs 21,000 for the ambulance driver, it was because of the involvement of some police officers that he did not have to cough up the remaining Rs 60,000. However, ended up receiving the documents only around 21 days after the incident. Calling this a "feeding over the dead attitude," Kumar had hopes the authorities acknowledge plight of grieving families.

“It is very hurtful that a grieving man had to go through such an experience. Some of the people who are contract staff at hospitals don't realise the sensitivity of such matters”, Dr Indira Kabade, DHO (District Health Officer), Bengaluru Urban, said in an interview with TOI.