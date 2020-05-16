Hotelier arrested for renting rooms during lockdown

The owner of a hotel was arrested for renting rooms during the coronavirus lockdown.

Kengeri police arrested Lokesh, the owner of Royal Residency, located on Uttarahalli Main Road, on May 13 after receiving a tip. The police first watched the hotel from a distance. They saw that customers were being let in but were charged extra. The police then raided the hotel and detained Lokesh. They also seized two ledgers that contained details of the guests.

Lokesh was booked under the Disaster Management Act.