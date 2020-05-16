Hotelier arrested for renting rooms during lockdown

Hotelier arrested for renting rooms during lockdown

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 16 2020, 01:45 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 02:23 ist
Representative image/iStock

The owner of a hotel was arrested for renting rooms during the coronavirus lockdown. 

Kengeri police arrested Lokesh, the owner of Royal Residency, located on Uttarahalli Main Road, on May 13 after receiving a tip. The police first watched the hotel from a distance. They saw that customers were being let in but were charged extra. The police then raided the hotel and detained Lokesh. They also seized two ledgers that contained details of the guests. 

Lokesh was booked under the Disaster Management Act. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Arrest
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 