House thief's first car break-in lands him in jail

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into an SUV last year and stealing cash and other valuables, police said.

Tirupati native Satish allegedly broke the left-side window of a Toyota Fortuner parked in front of Sherlock’s Lounge and Kitchen at Nagarabhavi Circle on September 18, 2021, and stole Fossil and Casio Edifice wristwatches, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and a 20-kg can of dirt remover. The wristwatches and the cash were kept in a handbag.

The car belongs to Vikas R S, a resident of Nagarabhavi, who had gone to the restaurant with his wife for lunch at the time. Vikas filed a police complaint.

Police scoured the CCTV footage and zeroed in on Satish. They then started tracking him and learnt through an informant that he would be coming to Bengaluru on February 9.

A team of Chandra Layout police headed by inspector Manoj Hovale nabbed him from the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border. Besides the valuables stolen from the SUV, police also recovered 206 grams of gold jewellery that Satish had allegedly stolen elsewhere.

According to police, Satish worked at a lodge in Tirupati but took a few days’ leaves every month and visited different places in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka. Once he ran out of money, he broke into houses and stole gold jewellery from wardrobes and gold chains kept next to the window. The SUV incident was his first vehicle break-in.

He disposed of the stolen valuables at Vellore in Tamil Nadu and at some places in Andhra Pradesh.

Satish’s arrest helped the police solve two house break-ins reported from Annapoorneshwari Nagar and one from Jnanabarathi.

