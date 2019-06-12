Housekeeping staffer falls into 40-foot lift well, dies

A 26-year-old housekeeping employee was killed in a freak accident while cleaning a glass wall inside an IT firm situated in Kalyani Magnum JP Nagar 4th Phase on Saturday.

Ramesh Marandi, an employee with a private facility agency, was deployed at Oracle as a housekeeping supervisor. He was instructed to clean a 20-foot high glass wall.

There was no safety belt, nor was the ladder locked, the police said.

While cleaning the glass wall, the ladder moved and Ramesh lost his balance. He slipped into the lift well 40 feet below, sustaining grievous injuries. The other workers rushed him to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by Ramesh’s relatives, the Puttenahalli police have registered a case of criminal negligence against the owner and management of Avon Facilities.