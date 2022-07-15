Housemaid turns masseur to steal gold, arrested

A housemaid-cum-masseur was arrested after stealing 100 grams of gold jewellery from her employer's house in southeastern Bengaluru, police said.

Police believe that Akkim Mani alias Lakshmi, 35, is involved in at least four cases of servant theft reported in Rajajinagar, KR Puram and Marathahalli.

A native of Upparapalli village near Kadri in Andhra Pradesh, Lakshmi targeted only senior citizens by offering them body massages. Her latest victim was Sarojamma, 62, a resident of Marathahalli, according to police.

Lakshmi was hired as a housemaid by Sarojamma's son Suresh on May 12. Just three days later, Sarojamma complained of body pain. Seeing her struggle, Lakshmi offered her a body massage. Sarojamma readily agreed.

But before starting the massage, Lakshmi asked her to remove a 100-gram gold chain that she was wearing. Sarojamma did as told. After the massage, Sarojamma went for bath, Lakshmi grabbed the chain and sneaked out.

After Suresh filed a complaint against Lakshmi, police found out about a similar incident reported on August 9, 2021.

Marathahalli police sub-inspector Sunil Kumar K R and his team reviewed the CCTV footage of the area and zeroed in on Lakshmi. They eventually traced Lakshmi to the village near Kadri.

In her confessions to the police, Lakshmi said she had stolen the jewellery to pay off hand loans that she had taken from friends and relatives. She spent a portion of the money on setting up a borewell on her farmland and growing tomatoes there.

Police said Lakshmi's arrest helped them recover Rs 13 lakh worth of gold jewellery and solve four cases of servant theft.