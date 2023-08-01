How a jeweller faked robbery of Rs 4 cr gold to claim insurance in Bengaluru

Cottonpet police have solved a mysterious case of robbery lodged by a city jeweller. Turns out the complainant faked the robbery to claim insurance.

On July 12, Raju Jain, who runs a jewellery shop named Kesar Jewellers in Nagarathpet, registered a complaint at the Cottonpet police station. He told the police that 3.7 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 4 crore was robbed by a bike-borne duo from his nephew, who was carrying it home in a bag.

When reporters asked Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda about the case multiple times, he stated that it was complicated and asked the Cottonpet police to expedite the investigation.

Police formed a team and explored many angles, but didn’t get a lead. But the efforts eventually paid off. Police found out that Raju had trained his two minor nephews for 15 days to carry out the plan.

Acted out, all on record

He ensured that the entire scene of packing the jewellery at the shop in the evening was perfectly captured by CCTV cameras.

From the time the gold was brought to the shop to the billing and packing, everything was recorded without a glitch. He also made sure that the act of his nephews carrying the bag out of the shop and leaving was also recorded.

After a critical watch around the location, he confirmed the robbery will be staged on the Sirsi Circle flyover where no cameras are installed.

The nephews carrying the bag reached the planned spot on the flyover and called Raju, as instructed. Before his arrival, they hid the bag with the gold inside the boot space of their Ola e-scooter.

Raju arrived at the location with a few others and acted as if they were searching for the robbers all over. The next day, they reached out to the police along with the bike and filed a complaint.

While Raju was registering the complaint, one of the nephews came out of the station and moved the bag with the gold into another vehicle brought by his accomplice.

Mysterious WhatsApp call

After that, he called an unknown person on WhatsApp, giving the police the much-needed clue.

Police tried to connect the robbery with similar cases but didn’t get lucky. When the technical approach didn’t work, they grew suspicious and tracked the phone calls made by the complainant and his nephews.

Police found the WhatsApp call made by one of the nephews on the day of the complaint mysterious. They grilled the suspects and soon discovered the truth.

Police also discovered that Raju was planning to sell the gold in Hyderabad and claim insurance.