HR manager in B'luru jumps to death from 9th floor

HR manager at tech firm in Bengaluru jumps to death from 9th floor

In a purported death note, Upasana alleged harassment by her husband, Nihar Ranjan Routray, a software engineer at a private firm

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 20 2022, 03:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 05:41 ist

A 34-year-old HR manager at a software firm allegedly killed herself by jumping from the ninth floor of an apartment complex in southeastern Bengaluru’s Varthur on Tuesday.

Police said Upasana Rawat jumped from the ninth-floor balcony of Disha Windsor Gardens located on Panathur-Varthur Road at 7.21 am. She reportedly paced the floor observing fellow apartment dwellers before plunging down. 

In a purported death note, Upasana alleged harassment by her husband, Nihar Ranjan Routray, a software engineer at a private firm. In light of the death note, police have arrested him for abetment to suicide. 

“I am dying because of my husband(‘s) mental abuse and torture. He blackmailed me for sexual videos he shot. Let him be punished for his mental and physical abuse to me,” the purported death note states. 

A senior police officer said the couple had been married for nine years and didn’t have children. They had disagreements over the issue and frequently quarrelled. 

According to the officer, Routray recently sent her a divorce notice but continued to live with her in the same house. “Marital discord was the main reason for the suicide,” the officer added. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
IT firms

What's Brewing

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

People of Ukraine win EU rights award

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

One invalid vote had heart-and-arrow symbol for Tharoor

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

Interactive | Human sacrifices in India over the years

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

This Diwali, a pledge to save owls from superstitions

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

Kashmir 'separate country' in Bihar govt school paper

 