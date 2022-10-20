HR manager at tech firm in Bengaluru jumps to death from 9th floor

A 34-year-old HR manager at a software firm allegedly killed herself by jumping from the ninth floor of an apartment complex in southeastern Bengaluru’s Varthur on Tuesday.

Police said Upasana Rawat jumped from the ninth-floor balcony of Disha Windsor Gardens located on Panathur-Varthur Road at 7.21 am. She reportedly paced the floor observing fellow apartment dwellers before plunging down.

In a purported death note, Upasana alleged harassment by her husband, Nihar Ranjan Routray, a software engineer at a private firm. In light of the death note, police have arrested him for abetment to suicide.

“I am dying because of my husband(‘s) mental abuse and torture. He blackmailed me for sexual videos he shot. Let him be punished for his mental and physical abuse to me,” the purported death note states.

A senior police officer said the couple had been married for nine years and didn’t have children. They had disagreements over the issue and frequently quarrelled.

According to the officer, Routray recently sent her a divorce notice but continued to live with her in the same house. “Marital discord was the main reason for the suicide,” the officer added.