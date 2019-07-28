Husband booked for wife’s death in freak car accident

Mystery shrouds the death of a 35-year-old woman in an inexplicable freak car accident in southern Bengaluru on July 25. Her family claimed that her husband, who was at the wheel, caused the accident in such a way that only he escaped with minor injuries.

Mamatha, a resident of Hulimangala village in Jigani hobli, was occupying the front seat of Hyundai Santro (KA 01/MC 9140) while her husband of 10 years, Ananda Kumar, was driving it. The accident occurred near Jigani Lake.

Kumar told the police that he lost control of the car after both of its left tyres burst. The car then plunged into Jigani Lake. Passersby told the Jigani police that they had found Mamatha lying outside the car on the bank of the lake with grievous head injuries. She lived for just a few minutes thereafter. Kumar was inside the car but in knee-deep water.

When police inspected the car, they found both of its left tyres were flat, a senior officer said. But beyond that, police have not been able to recreate how the accident occurred. They have requested the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to examine the car. The Public Works Department (PWD) has been requested to inspect the road.

Police have booked Kumar for causing accidental death due to rash and negligent driving following a complaint from Mamatha's father, Nanjundappa K.