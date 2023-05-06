Husband of sitting corporator shot dead in Vijayapura

Unidentified persons open fired on a rowdy sheeter in broad daylight in Vijayapura on Saturday killing him on the spot. This incident took place at Chandapur Colony coming under the limits of Jalnagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Hyder Ali Nadaf, husband of AIMIM-backed independent corporator Nishat Nadaf.

Police said that the incident took place while Hyder Ali was coming out of the house at Chandapur Colony and two unidentified persons waylaid and opened fire on him.

Hyder Ali tried to escape from gunshots but he fell onto the ground and was shot dead.

On getting information, Superintendent of Police H D Anandkumar visited the spot and collected information.

Police suspect that it might be an old political enmity that led to the killing.

Hyder Ali in the Vijayapura Mahanagar Palike elections held last year, had fielded his wife Nishat from Ward Number 19 as an independent candidate and AIMIM had supported her.

Nishat had won the election by defeating her opponent from Congress.

Hyder Ali was a realtor and the chilling murder during the election has created panic.