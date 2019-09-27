I-T evasion case: HC directs dept to file reply

The high court directed the Income Tax Department to file an objection in a case where a petitioner has accused two women of evading a huge amount of tax while buying a property worth Rs 200 crore near the city.

A single bench of Justice Alok Aradhe was on Thursday hearing a writ petition filed by K Suresh, an auditor.

The petitioner’s advocate N P Amrutesh contended that the petitioner had filed a complaint with the I-T department against Sunita Sharma and Sushila Sharma on June 3, 2017, under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amended Act, 2016. But the authorities have not taken any action against them.

“Sunita Sharma and Sushila Sharma purchased property worth over Rs 200 crore in areas adjoining Bengaluru, but have not paid the tax for it. They have also violated the Karnataka Land Reforms Act by purchasing more than 130 acres of land.

“The mother and daughter duo has filed an affidavit before the Bengaluru North taluk tahsildar, stating they have an annual income of

Rs 1.80 lakh” Amrutesh added.

The court directed the department to file the objection in two weeks and adjourned the hearing to October 15.