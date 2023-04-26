I-T official's phone stolen at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL match

B'luru: I-T official's phone stolen during IPL match

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 01:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 02:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An IRS officer’s mobile phone was stolen at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during an IPL match recently, according to a police complaint. 

B R Ramesh, 58, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, had gone to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings on April 17. Around 6.55 pm, as he was entering the stadium from Gate Number 6, someone stole his mobile phone worth around Rs 80,000, he stated. 

Ramesh wanted to use his phone and checked his pocket. He discovered the theft. 

Speaking to DH, Ramesh said the gate was crowded because many people were trying to enter the stadium. "I learnt about the phone theft sometime later," said Ramesh, who lives in Defence Colony, Sahakaranagar. 

Cubbon Park police have registered a case of mobile theft and are trying to trace the thief, an officer said. 

