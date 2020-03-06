II PUC student, pedestrian killed in road accidents

In separate road accidents on Wednesday, a teenager died when his bike slammed into a truck and a pedestrian lost his life after being knocked down by a speeding bike.

The teen was riding back from an engagement function in Attibele when his bike barrelled into the truck at the Kolar-Vijayapura bypass in Vijayapura town near Devanahalli.

The Vijayapura police said the victim Madhu S (18), a resident of J Venkatapura village and a II PU student at a private college, attended the engagement of a relative with his family and was riding in the same direction as the truck. He fell on the road and sustained severe head injuries.

Madhu was taken to a nearby hospital with help from passersby, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police arrested the truck driver and have seized both the vehicles for investigation.

In the other accident, 37-year-old Gangaraju, a resident of Dommasandra, was knocked down by a speeding bike as he crossed the road close to his workplace near Sarjapur.

The accident happened around 1.40 pm as Gangaraju, who originally hails from Chikkaballapur, was on his way to a temple. Gangaraju worked at a local shop. His co-workers who witnessed the accident took him to a nearby hospital and later shifted him to St John’s Hospital, where he died in the evening.