Illegal dance bar raided in Bengaluru; nine arrested, 64 women rescued

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 11 2022, 01:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 01:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

CCB sleuths raided a dance bar and restaurant in Gandhinagar in Central Bengaluru and rescued 64 women. Nine people, including six who were running the bar and three employees, were arrested.

Police got information that the women, initially hired as waitresses, were made to wear obscene outfits and dance in front of customers in Mood Bar and Restaurant, 5th Main, Gandhinagar. The customers were even allowed to throw currency notes at the girls.

Sleuths of the Women Protection Wing, Central Crime Branch (CCB), formed a team and raided the bar on Wednesday night.

According to the police, the bar was operating without an occupation certificate (OC) from the competent authorities. They even employed a DJ to play music on the premises against the rules.

The police have taken 74 people into custody. Of the 64 women rescued, eight each are from Maharashtra and Punjab, six from Delhi, 13 from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Uttarakhand and West Bengal, five from Uttar Pradesh, and 17 from Karnataka.

The police have seized a music system and Rs 1.3 lakh, and have registered a case in the Upparpet police station.

Police officials have written to the BBMP to cancel the licence of the bar and restaurant. The women have been sent to a rehabilitation centre, while the customers were let off with a warning, police said.

