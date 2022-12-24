Illegal land sale: Police arrest 10 people

Continuing the investigation into the illegal sale of land belonging to Pearls Agrotech Corporation Limited (PACL), a special Anekal sub-division team has nabbed 10 people and is working to catch two more.

A police inspector and a private firm owner are still at large. The arrested advocate Manjunath B S; Dehradun native Ayush Tapha; Chandramohan, Srinivasa, Pruthvin J, Nirmal Daulat Torane, Shivaputra Tanga, Anil Kumar, Praveen Kumar B K, and D N Srinivas sold the land belonging to PACL in M Medahalli. The land has been confiscated based on the recommendation of former Chief Justice of India R M Lodha.

The land was scheduled to be auctioned and the amount was due to be paid to people who invested in PACL.

Some of the accused persons have availed bail while others are lodged in prison.

Sources said private company owner Prateek Kumar ran to a foreign country while his older brother and police inspector B K Kishore Kumar is on the run. The accused created fake documents and sold the land to others.

Sridhar had filed a complaint with the Attibele police station in September. Police have seized land documents, sale deeds, a laptop, DVR, hard disk, and mobile phones of the accused.

PACL’s 9 acres and 22 guntas of land were registered in the names of Chandramohan, Srinivasa and Pruthvin and sold to unsuspecting buyers. PACL defrauded investors of more than Rs 50,000 crore across India. Manjunath is accused in three cases, two of which were registered in 2017 at the Devanahalli station and are under trial.