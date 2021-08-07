Illegal weapon racket busted by CCB sleuths, 4 held

An illegal weapon racket has been busted by the sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths.

Four persons were held and seven weapons including three country-made pistols, two country-made rifles, two country-made guns and 19 bullets were seized.

The weapons, sourced to Bengaluru from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Amritsar, were being supplied to criminals involved in various crimes.

The arrested are identified as Ayaz Ulla, 30, of Kalasipalya, Syed Siraj Ahmed, 42, of Ganganagar in RT Nagar, Mohammed Ali alia Shira, 32, of RK Hegde Nagar and Arun Kumar alias Long Aruna, 26, of Rajanukunte.

Based on the information, police inspector Hazaresh Killedar of the Women Protection Wing of CCB detained Ayaz Ulla recently and based on his confession other three were nabbed.

Hazaresh and his team had camped in Amritsar, Shirdi and Shamli for a few days and busted the racket.

Few others involved in the racket are at large and the efforts are on to nab them.

Ayaz Ulla, one of the main accused in Bengaluru, purchased weapons from smugglers along with his associates and sold them to Syed Siraz Ahmed, Mohammed Ali and Arun Kumar and others.

Ayaz is involved in an attempted dacoity case in Banaswadi. A pistol and a rifle were seized from him.

Syed, booked under Arms Act in KG Halli police station in 2010, was also involved in an assault case in RT Nagar.

Mohammed is a rowdy sheeter of Shivajinagar, a pistol and a rifle were seized from him.

Arun, a rowdy sheeter, is involved in a murder case in Gauribidanur, an attempt to murder in Manchenahalli and preparation for dacoity in Koratagere. He had purchased a pistol to threaten people.