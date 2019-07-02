IMA documents found in BDA engineer's house

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) searched the residence of BDA assistant executive engineer Kumar besides other places in the city on Tuesday as part of a high-profile probe into the multi-crore IMA scam.

Sleuths searched Kumar's residence in Jayanagar 5th Block between 10 am to 2 pm. "Several documents related to the case were seized during the raid," the SIT said in a statement. Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the fugitive managing director of the IMA Group, had claimed in an audio message that he had paid a bribe of Rs 5 crore to Kumar. Khan went absconding two days before the scam came to light on June 10. Several investigating agencies are on his trail.

The SIT also searched three more outlets of FrontLine Pharma, IMA's medical store chain, seizing Rs 2.22 lakh in cash and Rs 55.22 lakh worth of goods. The outlets are located in Malleswaram, Yeshwantpur and Vijayanagar. All the seizures were made at the Malleswaram outlet, the SIT statement added.