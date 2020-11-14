IMA ponzi scheme victims can file claims from Nov 25

The official probing the IMA ponzi case has asked depositors to file their claims from November 25 and fixed December 24 as the last day to accept the claims.

A statement from the office of the special officer and competent authority (IMA and other scam cases) said depositors can submit the claims via Bangalore One, Karnataka One or Atalji Jan Snehi Kendra centres by taking the operator’s help in these centres. They can also submit the claims online.

Filing the online application is a two-stage process. Claimants must first provide personal details like mobile and bank account, while in the second step, they should furnish scheme-wise deposits during the second stage.

Depositors can file the claim using the Aadhaar card or UTR number for Rs 1 transfer from their account to the account of their competent authority (Account number: 6442116442; IFSC Code: HDFC0001748).

For more details, victims can also contact the call centre at 080-46885959 between 8 am to 8 pm. They can also log on to the website imaclaims.karnataka.gov.in, email to splocaima20@gmail.com or WhatsApp to 7975568880.

Claims will be settled after a Bengaluru special court confirms the interim attached properties, officials said.

A special IMA court has been set up for a speedy trial. Judgements for conformation and the subsequent auction will likely take place in the next six months.

The Government of Karnataka has attached properties worth Rs 475 crore in the case. While the claim amount is approximately Rs 2,900 crore, about Rs 1,500 crore will be adjusted towards returns already received by depositors.