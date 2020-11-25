IMA scam: CBI questions Hemant Nimbalkar, summons Ajay Hilori

Intensifying the probe into the IMA scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has grilled senior IPS officer Hemant Nimbalkar and summoned another IPS officer Ajay Hilori for questioning.

Sources in the CBI said Nimbalkar, currently additional commissioner of police (administration) in the Bengaluru police, was questioned recently. Separately, officials confirmed to DH that summons has been served to Hilori.

Hilori is accused of filing a report favouring I Monetary Advisory (IMA) when thousands of people had complained against Khan. IMA is accused of duping thousands of investors, mostly Muslims, of at least 2,900 crore by offering them lucrative returns in the name of Halal business. The company went bust in June 2019. Nimbalkar is also accused of favouring the company.

“Three days ago, we questioned Hemant Nimbalkar,” sources said, but did not elaborate. Nimbalkar and Hilori were booked by the investigation agency in February after the government gave its nod to prosecute them. Nimbalkar was summoned again after the CBI took custody of Khan. Officials had earlier questioned Hilori and Nimbalkar in September.

The arrest of former Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig in the IMA case came a day after the questioning of Nimbalkar.

On Tuesday, the CBI also questioned IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan and BDA engineer P D Kumar Nayak. According to CBI sources, Khan and Kumar were first questioned separately and were later grilled together for sometime. The officials have recorded their statements with regard to the scam and the role of other suspects in the case. Khan had accused Nayak a Rs 5-crore bribe.

Three other police officers were suspended after the CBI charged them in the scam.

Meanwhlie, Baig remanded in judicial custody, has been shifted to the hospital ward in Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara after he complained of health issues. Former mayor R Sampath Raj who was arrested in the Bengaluru riots case by the Central Crime Branch is also in the hospital ward. CBI officials may take Baig into their custody in a couple of days. They are verifying the documents and bank accounts seized on Monday’s raid. Baig is accused of promoting IMA and its businesses.