IMA scam: Karnataka govt allows CBI to prosecute senior cops

In a major development in the I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, the state government has accorded permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute senior IPS officers Hemant Nimbalkar and Ajay Hilori.

CBI sleuths had written to the state government on December 18, 2019 seeking permission to file a charge sheet against Nimbalkar, who is accused of allowing IMA to carry out illegal business by giving a clean chit to the company during his stint in CID (Economic Offences).

The CBI, in its letter, had stated that there was a concerted effort on the part of various police officers to protect the interests of Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the MD and CEO of IMA, instead of protecting the interests of investors and depositors.

According to the government order dated January 7, 2020, a copy of which is with DH, the state government said, "In exercise of powers conferred under section 17(A) (b) of Prevention of Corruption Act, after being satisfied that prima facie the offences appear to have been committed by Hemant Nimbalkar and Ajay Hilori, sanction of the government is hereby accorded to CBI, Bengaluru to conduct enquiry into allegations against above said officials."