IMA scam: Mansoor Khan remanded to judicial custody

Mohammed Mansoor Khan, the founder and prime accused in the multi-core I Monitory Advisory scam has been remanded to judicial custody after Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced before the court on Thursday.

Soon after he was landed at IGI Airport in New Delhi in the wee hours of July 19, immigration officials had handed over him to the ED. He was produced before the court in Bengaluru and taken into custody. He was produced three times to court and taken custody of a total of 14 days.

Khan was produced before the Principal city civil and session court judge Shivashankar B Amarannavar, who remanded him to judicial custody of 14 days.

Meanwhile, an advocate representing Khan submitted that Khan has a cardiac emergency and sought to provide him treatment at Victoria Hospital.

The advocate appearing for SIT submitted that if he has a cardiac emergency, it is better to give medical treatment at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research and not in Victoria hospital.

Judge Amarannavar directed prison officials to provide him with medical treatment even if it is required at Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

The special investigation team probing the case did not seek his custody. Every time the ED sought to extend his custody, SIT demanded to give custody Khan, but on Thursday no submissions were made for his custody.

It can be recalled that an SIT team went to Dubai and able to convince Khan to return to India and brought him on July 18.