IMA scam: SIT summons Baig, Zameer on July 31

The Special Investigation Team has issued fresh notices to Congress MLAs, R Roshan Baig and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, asking them to appear before it for questioning over the multi-crore IMA scam on Wednesday.

The legislators were to appear before the SIT on Monday but excused themselves citing the ongoing political developments. Accordingly, the SIT issued them fresh notices, seeking their presence before it on July 31. SIT sleuths want to question them about their links with the IMA founder, Mohammed Mansoor Khan.