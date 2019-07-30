IMA scam: SIT summons Baig, Zameer on July 31

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2019, 01:23am ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2019, 11:32am ist
Former Minister Roshan Baig addressing at the press conference at Press Club of Bangalore on Wednesday, 12 June, 2019. Photo by Janardhan B K

The Special Investigation Team has issued fresh notices to Congress MLAs, R Roshan Baig and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, asking them to appear before it for questioning over the multi-crore IMA scam on Wednesday. 

The legislators were to appear before the SIT on Monday but excused themselves citing the ongoing political developments. Accordingly, the SIT issued them fresh notices, seeking their presence before it on July 31. SIT sleuths want to question them about their links with the IMA founder, Mohammed Mansoor Khan. 

