IMA Scam: Students' future at stake

The IMA Group has not just left thousands of investors in the lurch but also put at risk the future of thousands of students enrolled in its schools.

The company adopted the Government VK Obaidullah School in Shivajinagar in 2017 and transformed it into a most sought-after institution. The school has more than 900 students in classes 1 to 7 and 92 members of the teaching and non-teaching staff. The future of the students is now at stake no member of the staff turned up since June 10.

With only two government-appointed teachers reporting for work, the school has declared a holiday for Thursday and Friday. Senior officials in the Primary and Secondary Education Department said they would depute teachers from other schools that have low enrolments.