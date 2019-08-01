IMA Scam: Zameer grilled by SIT, Baig skips it

Chamarajpet MLA, B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, appeared before the SIT on Wednesday for questioning in the IMA case. Shivajinagar MLA, R Roshan Baig, didn’t turn up, citing poor health.

The SIT had summoned the legislators for questioning after their names cropped up during the investigation. IMA chief Mohammed Mansoor Khan, in an audio message in June, accused Baig of having taken Rs 400 crore from him.

The SIT questioned Zameer about his links with Mansoor.

B R Ravikanthe Gowda, who heads the SIT, said Baig would be summoned on another day.