In Bengaluru, a Nigerian was murdered after refusing to part with liquor; 3 arrested

Three people were arrested on Monday for the murder of a Nigerian national in East Bengaluru.

Thirty-five-year-old Victor was murdered near Kullappa Circle in Kammanahalli on Sunday night.

Police say it appeared to be a spur-of-the-moment attack on the Nigerian by three local residents named Arun, Philip Raj and Neelakantha.

One of them was friends with Victor, who had married a local woman three years ago after having overstayed his visa.

The trio had been consuming alcohol for hours when Victor greeted them at around 9.30 pm. He borrowed a cigarette lighter from them and started smoking. The group then broke into small talk. The trio noticed Victor carrying some beer bottles.

They had almost run out of alcohol and asked Victor to give them a few of those bottles. But he refused. An argument ensued, and Victor pushed the trio and hit them with a bottle. This enraged them no end. They pounced on him and used the same bottle to stab him near the shoulder. The attack proved fatal as it possibly cut his jugular vein. There was no other injury on the body although police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Local residents had initially told the police that the killers were also Africans. It took some old-fashioned policing and forensic evidence to trace the actual culprits, said SD Sharanappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

While Victor’s wife told the police that he was into some medical equipment business, they are yet to verify his source of income. They are also cross-checking the suspects’ statements.

