In Hennur, 'supari killer' robs man at knifepoint

Posing as a supari killer, an unidentified armed man robbed a 35-year-old private firm employee on the Hennur-Bagalur Main Road on Thursday night.

The accused made the victim withdraw cash from an ATM and stole gold worth Rs 50,000.

Sunil Kumar S was coming from Kothanur to Hennur Cross on August 15. Around 8 pm, when Kumar was near Vaddarapalya junction, an unidentified man stopped his bike and held him at knifepoint. The man told Kumar that he was given supari to kill the latter. And if Kumar was to be freed, he should pay the man Rs 30,000.

Scared Kumar withdrew Rs 10,000 from an ATM and gave the killer, but he demanded more. Kumar then took the accused to a Sangeetha Mobiles outlet and bought him two mobile phones. Threatened again, Kumar gave his 10 gm gold ring to the accused. Finally, the accused dropped Kumar near an eatery in Pulakeshi Nagar and sped away.

Sunil Kumar rushed back home and narrated the ordeal before approaching the Hennur police.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of robbery. They are verifying CCTV footage from in and around the area to identify the accused.