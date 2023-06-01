In relief to Limbavali, police file 'B' report in businessman's suicide case

Kaggalipura police have filed a 'B' report in the court in a case pertaining to the suicide of a 47-year-old businessman.

Pradeep S, of Ambalipura off Haraluru Road near Whitefield, allegedly shot himself in the head inside his car at Nettigere near Kaggalipura on January 1. He left an eight-page suicide note, naming six people, including Mahadevapura's former BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. Others named were Gopi K, Somaiah, G Ramesh Reddy, Dr Jayaram Reddy, and Raghava Bhat.

Pradeep had come to Woodrose Resort on Nettigere Road near Kaggalipura with his family and in-laws. He told them that he wanted to go to Sira in Tumakuru district. But he did not go to Sira. He returned to his residence in Ambalipura.

He wrote a suicide note and kept one copy in his wife’s cupboard. He had two more suicide notes. He returned to the resort, but did not inform his relatives that he was back. He tucked one note inside the wiper of his relative’s car and kept the third in his car.

He shot himself in his car around 5.30 pm while returning home.

In the death note, he alleged that he had invested Rs 1.5 crore in Opus Club on Sarjapur Road in 2018. They promised him a profit of Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh as salary, but they didn't give him any money.

It was alleged that Limbavali had mediated and supported the other accused.