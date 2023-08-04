In three days, two girls of Doddasanne village near Devanahalli, fed insecticide

In the span of three days, two girls from Doddasanne village near Devanahalli were forcefully fed insecticide by two unidentified men. The girls, aged 13 and 15, are minors.

On August 1, two unidentified men entered the 13-year-old girl's house in Doddasanne village when she was alone. They handed her a bottle of 'Kohipos' insecticide and threatened her to drink it under fear of immediate death. Frightened, she consumed the insecticide. After the miscreants left, she informed her parents, who rushed her to Manasa Hospital in Devanahalli.

The following day, on August 2, the police interrogated neighbours and family members about the incident.

On August 3, around 6 am, while the 15-year-old girl was returning home from her grandparents' place on the outskirts of Doddasanne village, she was intercepted by two unidentified individuals. They forcibly took her to a nearby farmland and questioned her about the police interrogation concerning her neighbour being fed poison. When she expressed ignorance, they fed her an unknown insecticide and coerced her to falsely accuse the 13-year-old girl's father, Ashok, of the act. They also cut her left hand with a knife before leaving.

After they left, she hurried to her grandparents' house and narrated the incident. She was then taken to Manasa Hospital.

The police are currently investigating the case and trying to identify the culprits. They are in contact with the victims' parents to gather more information.

The officer said, “It appears to be an act of enmity. However, we can only ascertain the reason after we identify the miscreants.”

Two FIRs have been registered under sections of IPC 328 (punishment for causing hurt by means of poison), 324 (punishment for causing hurt using weapons), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation)